The Sisters of Providence will host "Stop the Inhumanity," an interfaith prayer gathering in support of immigrant families, from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12).
The sisters are presenting the gathering in conjunction with Wabash Valley in Solidarity and Terre Haute Peaceful Activism and Social Causes.
The event coincides with a national pilgrimage to the border, teach-in and public action, Oct. 11-13 in El Paso, Texas, during Indigenous People's Weekend. The pilgrimage is organized by a group of Catholic Latinx organizers, labor leaders, theologians and activists.
