Prairieton Road should reopen about Nov. 28

A section of Prairieton Road between Margaret Avenue and Voorhees Street is slated to open about Nov. 28.
The road was impacted as part of the Terre Haute Sanitary District’s $54.4 million project to construct a new main lift station and an addition to the city’s high-rate treatment plant.
“Prairieton Road has had some delays where there is a nature gas main and our contract had to pull off the job while Vectren Energy moved the gas line,” said Terre Haute City Engineer Chuck Ennis.
The project was scheduled to be completed Oct. 31, “but because of this delay and the weather, it looks more like about Thanksgiving time.”
Vectren on Friday completed its work and Kokosing Industrial Inc., the city’s contractor on the main lift station project, will return to work Monday, Ennis said.
“Hopefully we can get pavement down before the [construction] season ends. We will not leave it in white rock over the winter. We will then come back over it again with pavement in the spring,” Ennis said.
In another project, street paving near First and Margaret Avenue is slated to be paved Monday.
Terre Haute City Engineer Chuck Ennis said the city’s geographic information system listed an access road to the Super 8 hotel, on the west side of First Street south of Margaret Avenue, as a private drive, but it is actually a city street.
“We had to do drainage work before we could pave and now we are waiting for temperatures to be 45 degrees and rising, so our window is small. We plan to pave Monday, unless it is colder than forecast,” Ennis said, as the weather is forecast to be about 50 degrees through mid next week.
That project involves about 750 feet of pavement, the city engineer said.
Additionally, the city will also be paving the parking lot for the YMCA next week, Ennis said. The parking lot has been milled and is ready for paving, Ennis said.
