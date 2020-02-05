The northbound lane of Prairieton Road from Voorhees to Hulman streets will be closed Thursday and Friday for water main replacement.
Prairieton Road lane closure Thursday, Friday
This Week's Circulars
Rita Marie Bollock, 58, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. She was born on February 28, 1961 to Charles Weaver and Doris Miller-Weaver. Rita is preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her father; sons Leif Bollock and Travis Miller; daughters Shylea…
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested after shots fired into Terre Haute home
- Gas station operator pleads guilty to tax evasion; failed to pay $194,148 to IRS
- Woodburn Graphics closed, property up for sale
- Knight pops by and graces ISU with his legendary presence
- Man arrested after chase in Vigo, Parke counties
- Norm Loudermilk goes from city to county job
- House approves bill that could slow the closures of coal plants
- Viking vets ready for 'monsters' at wrestling sectional
- Plea submitted in attempted murder case
- Huge development coming to Lebanon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.