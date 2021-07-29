The Power Wheel’s Nationals will be at the Wabash Valley Dragway, 3701 S U.S. 41, at 6 p.m. Aug. 10. All proceeds will be donated to Chances and Services for Youth.
Parents may bring children ages 2 and up to race Electric Power Wheels vehicles down the track. There will be heats by age group, a modified Power Wheels Race for all ages and a Pit Vehicle Race for adults.
Cash prizes are awarded by age group. Prizes from $200 to $500 will be awarded to the winners courtesy of sponsors Honey Creek Collision, VP Racing Fuels and Wabash Valley Dragway.
For more information, call Alison Prose at 812-232-9735, or go to Facebook at Honey Creek Collision or Wabash Valley Dragway.
