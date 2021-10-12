Power has been restored to about 14,000 area Duke Energy customers following the Monday afternoon storm that also caused damage at the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival.
Repair crews worked through the night to repair wind and lightning damage in Vigo, Vermillion, Parke, Clay, Sullivan and Putnam counties, Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger said,
By 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, only 18 customers remained without power, Burger said.
There were numerous reports of downed limbs and trees in Vigo and surrounding counties.
At the Covered Bridge Festival, which draws thousands of tourists, Sheriff Justin Cole said no injuries were reported. Several trees and power lines were down, however.
“A few canopies and awnings were damaged in the Rockville and Bridgeton area. Power was out for a few hours in parts of Rockville and rural Rockville,” Cole said.
Deputies also responded to a few vehicles striking downed trees, resulting in minor damage.
In Vigo County, a serious crash about 4:45 p.m. sent one motorist to the hospital after his car hit a downed tree. A limb crashed through the car, injuring the driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.