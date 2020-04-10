Power restoration efforts continue

Fewer than 100 customers of Duke Energy in the Terre Haute area remain without power today as crews continue repairs caused by Wednesday night's storms and high winds.
The Farmersburg area showed 25 customers without power, and there were scattered outages around Shelburn, Hymera, Coalmont and Clay City.
Vincennes was one of the most hard hit areas, and continues to have 6,000 customers without power as of noon today.
In an update this morning, Duke Energy officials said power has been restored t0 more than 123,000 Indiana customers. About 10,300 remained without service as of 9 a.m. Friday as crews continue to make repairs.
“We expect to restore service to the majority of customers by 11:59 p.m. today (Friday) to those who can receive service. However many will be restored sooner,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Angeline Protogere. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as crews work as quickly and safely as possible to get the lights back on for all. This has been a challenging storm at a challenging time.”
Some customers might need to complete repairs to their homes and have inspections completed before final restoration can be made.
For everyone’s safety in this time of social distancing, the company asks the public to keep a safe distance from repairs crews so they can safely focus on their work.
Duke Energy customers experiencing a power outage can report their outage at 800-343-3525, through Duke Energy’s mobile app, online through the company’s website, or by texting their outage to 57801.
