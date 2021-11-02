Power of the Purse runs through Nov. 7

United Way’s Success By 6 Impact Council’s longstanding fundraiser Power of the Purse continues through Saturday.
Like last year, the purse auction is available virtually. This year’s auction has 14 purses to bid on, all donated by local supporters. Each purse package is themed and filled with goodies, such as Colts tickets, tech items, local gift cards and more.
An example of a package is the Night Out on the Town, which was donated by Union Health. It includes a Kate Spade rose gold purse and card holder, an 18K white gold-plated sterling silver diamond cut bead bracelet from Ross Elliott Jewelry, an overnight stay at the Ohio Building and local gift cards.
The auction, sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank, will close at 7 p.m. Saturday. To see the packages and place bids visit uwwv.org/purse.
All money raised from the event will benefit United Way’s Success By 6 Impact Council, which supports the children in the community through early childhood education initiatives with a goal of improving the number of children “kindergarten-ready” upon entry to school.
Danielle Isbell, United Way’s Resource Development Director said, “While we wish we could have been back in person at an event this year, holding our fundraiser virtually allows the whole community to get involved safely. Power of the Purse has always provided much needed resources for the Success By 6 Council to achieve their mission in the Wabash Valley. Today, we are asking the community to continue to support this council by participating in the auction or making a donation.”
Beyond the auction, the community also has the chance to support the Success By 6 Council’s Real Men Read program. With each $5 donation, individuals can provide a five-book set to a child's home library through the Real Men Read program. A donation of $100 supports an entire classroom’s participation in Real Men Read.
Real Men Read is a program that brings adult mentors into kindergarten and preschools in the six-county service area to read to students once a month for five months. Each child receives a copy of the book to take home, resulting in five new books in their home library. The program encourages the student’s literacy skills and joy of reading, provides mentoring opportunities for adults with students, and gives students extra attention and positive role models who value education.
To support the Council directly and to learn more about United Way’s Virtual Power of the Purse visit uwwv.org/purse.
For more information on the United Way visit www.uwwv.org.
