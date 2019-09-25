Power of the Purse helps educate Vigo kids

Women packed the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Wednesday afternoon to eat, socialize and shop.
Now in its 16th year, Power of the Purse again this year offered women in the community the opportunity to not only buy or win a new purse, but help ensure children in the Wabash Valley have access to quality early childhood education.
And while the food, drink and socializing portions of the fundraiser were similar to events past, the event brought back its live auction this year to pair with its purse raffles from last year.
Four purse packages donated by local businesses — Central State Construction, Elanco, Coldwell Banker and Vectren Centerpoint Energy — were valued at more than $1,000 each and were sold via live auction.
Ten additional purse packages provided by area businesses and corporations were given away via raffle.
Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Success By 6 impact council. The total raised was not available Wednesday evening.
Success by 6 focuses on promoting early childhood education in the community and preparing all children for kindergarten.
The group offers the Real Men Read and Read United programs, helped bring On My Way Pre-K to the community and offers grants to local child cares facilities to increase the quantity of spaces in their programs.
Richard Payonk, executive director of United Way of the Wabash Valley, said each of the Success by 6 programs are designed to help children be kindergarten ready.
“We know the science studies that shows brain formation in the first six years of life and the more interactive, quality childcare that happens between birth and kindergarten translates to the success of that student,” Payonk said.
“Whether it’s grade school, high school, college, first job, incarceration rates, you name it, and we’re producing a better work force by working on early childcare education.”
Kristi Howe, a United Way board member and executive director of the Vigo County Library, said events like Power of the Purse can help stem the tide of high kindergarten retention rates.
“We know that in our community 1 in 5 children live in poverty and we have a high kindergarten retention rate because kids are not necessarily being exposed to educational opportunities in those early formative years,” Howe said.
And that’s why, Payonk said, being that first point of contact for early education is fundamental to achieving the United Way’s overarching goal of breaking generational poverty for thousands of families in the community.
“Driving our economy forward, bringing more business here all has to do with workforce development, and the workforce all has to do with the quality of people coming out of our high schools and colleges and that all has to do with the quality of childhood education,” Payonk said. “It’s all tied together, and we’re thrilled to see so many women from our community recognize and see that and have come out to support this event.”
