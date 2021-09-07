Power of Community auction virtual, underway

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way’s Success By 6 Impact Council is changing the format for this year’s Power of the Community event.
This year’s event will be a virtual silent auction from Tuesday to Sunday, with the auction officially closing at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Visit the auction directly at 32auctions.com/power2021.
The auction includes a variety of items and something for everyone, the United Way said in a news release.
Some packages include items geared towards kids, like books and activities or Holiday World tickets. Others will appeal to adults, such as the French Lick package that includes a coupon for a one-night stay at the French Lick Resort as well as a round of golf for two. The auction also includes local gift cards, home décor items and unique experiences.
All proceeds going towards the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Success By 6 Council.
“The name of the event truly captures the heart of our community,” said event co-chair Kathy Deal, who also thanked the local schools, restaurants, businesses and people that donate generously each year. Sponsors include A+ Printing, First Farmers Bank and Trust, Great Dane, Riddell National Bank and Terre Haute Savings Bank.
Success By 6 is an Impact Council of the United Way promoting high-quality early childhood development to ensure children enter school ready to succeed. One of its better known programs is Real Men Read, in which adult role models volunteer their time to go to local schools to both read to the children and to encourage them to explore the joy that reading can bring. Each time a visitor comes, the students get to bring home a book of their own. This encourages them to read, increasing literacy skills and overall desire to read.
Since the program began in 2011 over 16,000 children have participated, taking home over 80,000 books.
To learn more about the Power of the Community or to donate directly to Success By 6, visit uwwv.org/poc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.