Indiana Michigan Power has donated 30 acres of land to the Sullivan County American Indian Council for the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park.
The council is a volunteer, non-profit organization that manages the cultural heritage park that is dedicated to honoring and preserving Native American history and tradition.
“This is a place for families to come and enjoy themselves, and to relax,” said Alice Bernard, longtime Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Park volunteer and Mohican descendant. “I’m really proud of this park, and I hope people seek us out, because it’s really worth the trip. I think it will put joy in their hearts.”
The council has leased the land from AEP, Indiana Michigan Power's parent company, since 2007, preserving a site that contains two historical ceremonial mounds. The park was dedicated in 2013.
The land is located south of Terre Haute on property that was once part of the Breed generation plant, which closed in 1994 and was later dismantled.
“The local Native American council and park volunteers have a clear passion for this park,” Bobby Maiorana, AEP real estate agent for the I&M service territory, said in a news release. “It is clear that they appreciate these grounds, and I&M and AEP are pleased to formally transfer ownership of the property to the council.”
The park has become a spiritual destination for Native American groups, both local and several states away. It has emerged as a place of cultural gatherings, worship and celebrations.
Drum ceremonies and native dances are often conducted at Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi, which also features an interpretive heritage walk, a traditional medicine wheel, tribute gardens and numerous sculptures and other works of native art. Local schools often make trips to the park.
Highlighting the grounds’ historical and cultural significance are two ceremonial mounds, which were identified by an Indiana University archaeological survey commissioned by Indiana Michigan Power. According to local historical records and archaeological research, this cultural mound site in the Wabash River Valley dates back to the late Woodland Era (A.D. 500-1650).
As the property’s owner, the volunteer council can now apply for state funds to support maintenance and future projects. The park is currently supported only by donations, with a dedicated group of volunteers providing everyday maintenance.
