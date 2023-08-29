A Clinton pub was destroyed by fire Monday night.
Clinton firefighters were called to the Pour House, 201 S. Main, about 8:45 p.m., said Fire Chief Chris Strohm.
They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the front and back of the two-story brick structure, as well from the roof line.
Firefighters attacked the fire inside the building, but they were eventually pushed out and switched to a defensive firefight, including the use of aerial lines.
It was about 3 a.m. before flames were under control, and firefighters remained on site until about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Strohm said.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, as the business is closed on Mondays, he said. No firefighters were hurt fighting the blaze.
The building is a loss, and demolition will be required Strohm said.
An investigation into the cause and origin, or starting spot, of the fire continues, but the chief said there were no signs of foul play and early indicators point to an electrical issue.
Firefighters from the Terre Haute, Lyford, Black Diamond and Fairview Park departments came to Clinton's aid.
The city of Clinton also thanked all those who brought water, sandwiches and other items to the fire scene. "The outpouring of support from citizens and families in our community speaks volumes and we all appreciate it," the city said on its Facebook page.
