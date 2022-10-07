The unique blend of music, dance and comedy of the pop culture mainstay Postmodern Jukebox makes its way to Terre Haute with “Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane,” which plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater.
Postmodern Jukebox, described as a celebration of vintage music, culture and a “’Saturday Night Live’ for singers’,” was started by New York City pianist Scott Bradlee with the goal to remake current pop hits into classic sounds of former musical legends.
For example, what if Miley Cyrus became The Platters, Bruno Mars sang Frank Sinatra, or The Spice Girls took on The Andrews Sisters?
As a result, Postmodern Jukebox has introduced audiences to many of the world’s greatest singers, dancers and instrumentalists who went on to receive fame and notoriety.
Nearly a decade later, the entertaining group has produced thousands of shows across the globe, including such venues as Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House and Red Rocks Amphitheater … and now Hatfield Hall.
Tickets for “Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane” are $42 for adults, $37 for those under 18 and faculty/staff, and $95 for VIP privileges.
Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
