North bound First Street at Dresser Drive will be closed from noon until 5 p.m. today for fiber optic cable placement.
Portion of north bound First Street closed today
This Week's Circulars
DeLoris Maxine Beasley passed away at Union Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, in Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Roselawn Funeral Home. www.roselawnfuneralhome.net
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Linda Darlene Liberty, 69, of Terre Haute, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1949, in Terre Haute, to Joseph Cox and Dorothy Stockwell Cox. Linda married the love of her life, Albert A. Liberty, on January 7, 1967. She and Albert ser…
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall welcomes new Pilot Flying J truck stop
- Max Jones: Ad's tone, content did not meet standards; here's why
- Mary Beth Schneider: If lawmakers were treated like teachers
- To our readers
- Mark Bennett: 'It is beautiful here'
- Trent Miles selected to lead Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club
- Haworth: Redistricting, school closings are options
- Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 22, 2019
- Vigo County Jail Log: Sept. 19, 2019
- Report: ILEARN testing company sold
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.