The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced Indiana 59 will temporarily close for one day on or after June 12 for a pipe replacement near Coal City.
The road will be closed between County Roads 1100 and 1200 between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The temporary detour follows County Road 1100 to County Road 125 E. to County Road 1200.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through work zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.