The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced Indiana 59 will close Wednesday, June 7, near Jasonville.
The road will be closed 1.03 miles east of Howesville for a culvert replacement project. It is expected to remain closed through mid-July.
The official detour follows Indiana 246 to Indiana 159 to Indiana 48 and back to Indiana 59.
This contract was awarded to E & B Paving for over $2.2 million. It also includes culvert replacement work on Indiana 159 in Vigo County, on U.S. 231 in Putnam County, on Indiana 157 and Indiana 246 in Clay County. The entire contract is expected to be completed after July of 2023.
