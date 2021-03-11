The pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the homeless has been canceled for Friday, according to the Vigo County Health Department.
Pop-up vaccine clinic for homeless canceled
Sue Loughlin
Sue Loughlin has been a reporter at the Tribune-Star for more than 30 years. She covers general news with a focus on education.
