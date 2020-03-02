Motorists are being urged to drive sober for St. Patrick’s Day and during the upcoming NCAA tournament.
The Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership — Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute police departments — will be conducting overtime patrols and at least one sobriety checkpoint through March 22 to prevent dangerous and impaired driving.
Examples of violations that could prompt a traffic stop are speeding, stop light and stop sign violations, improper lane changes, failure to signal, following too closely and DUI, Sheriff John Plasse said.
“DUI is 100 percent preventable,” Sheriff Plasse said.
“In 2018 in Indiana, 26,390 of the 217,081 traffic collisions occurred as a result of dangerous driving. Twenty-five percent of traffic fatalities occurred from dangerous driving collisions,” said city police chief Shawn Keen.
Age and gender appear to play a role in dangerous driving.
“Young drivers consistently account for a disproportionate highly share of risky driving behaviors, and male drivers under 25 represent the highest proportion of dangerous driving collisions,” Keen said.
In 2018, 9.5 percent of fatal traffic collisions involved alcohol impairment, ISP Trooper Brian Thomas said. Almost one in four drivers involved in fatal collisions were alcohol-impaired.
Making plans for designated drivers, limiting distractions and obeying traffic signals and signs are some of the actions motorists can take to be safer.
“We want people to have a good time, just as long as it’s done safely,” Thomas said.
According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, in March 2019 Indiana recorded 433 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in 205 injuries and five fatalities. Of those, 65 crashes and one fatality occurred during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.
Safety tips to prevent impaired driving include having a safe way home, never drive impaired or use a taxi, public transportation, ride-sharing service or designate a sober friend or family member to drive.
The statewide enforcement campaign is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the ICJI.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
