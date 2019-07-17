Police: Two arrested in drug, gun case

Two Terre Haute residents were arrested Wednesday after members of the Vigo County Drug Task Force reported finding guns and drugs in their residence.
Nathan Goff and Stephanie Ellinger, 29, of Terre Haute, were arrested Wednesday after members of the Vigo County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant and found three handguns, marijuana and 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the task force’s Facebook page.
Ellinger was booked in the Vigo County jail and charged with dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. Bond was set at $35,000 bond, 10 percent does not apply. She is due in Vigo Superior Court 3 at 10 a.m. Monday.
Booking information on Goff was not available Wednesday evening.
Police said the investigation concerned “Goff’s involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Terre Haute, Vigo County area.”
