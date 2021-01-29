Police are seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Vigo County, and say some steps can be taken to thwart thieves targeting the expensive auto parts.

The high price of platinum and other precious metals inside the catalytic converters — a smog device attached to the exhaust system — is prompting the thefts.

It can cost thousands of dollars to get the stolen device replaced.

The parts thefts have become a nationwide issue, said Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department.

“We’ve made some arrests, and we’ve seized power tools used in the thefts,” Adamson said of local catalytic converter thefts.

Detective Eric Atterson said larger trucks and vans seem to be preferred targets because the larger engines have larger catalytic converters. It is also easier to access the parts in vehicles sitting higher off the ground.

Some passenger cars also have been targeted locally, Atterson said, adding he has seen videos showing a suspect using a cordless saw remove the part in as little as 10 minutes.

The stolen parts can be sold as scrap as is, but some suspects remove the precious metals inside to get a higher resale price.

The best way to protect a vehicle against theft, Adamson said, is to keep it in a locked garage or in a fenced lot with security cameras.

Parking in lighted areas deters theft, as does parking close to a curb so the catalytic converter cannot be easily reached.

Atterson recommends that businesses with fleets of vehicles parked outside have regular security checks.

