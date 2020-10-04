Police: Terre Haute woman killed in DUI crash

A Terre Haute woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident about 10:50 p.m. Saturday in Clark County, Illinois.
Dead is Alissa Griffith, 26, according to Illinois State Police.
State troopers said Shasta Hawes, 27, of Paris, Illinois, was driving a 2013 black Jeep south on Clark County County Road 1540 East just north of Wilderness Road.
She failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and ran off the left side of the road. The Jeep 1 then overturned end over end and came to rest on its top.
Hawes and rear-seat passenger Brandon Devall, 23, of Terre Haute, were not injured. Griffith, the front-seat passenger, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County coroner, according to ISP.
ISP said Hawes will face charges of reckless homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
