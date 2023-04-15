A Terre Haute man died Friday evening after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing from sheriff's deputies, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.
Dead is Stephen David Kellams, 31.
Deputies attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle shortly after 6:50 p.m. near U.S. 41 and Parke County Road 900 South, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle fled north, passing vehicles and reaching a speed over 95 mph, police said.
Near U.S. 41 Road and County Road 600 West, the driver lost control of the cycle, skidded into a guardrail and was thrown from the cycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Kellams was not wearing a helmet. A toxicology test will be conducted during an autopsy.
