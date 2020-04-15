Police: Suspect arrested after Tuesday stabbing

A Terre Haute man faces multiple felony charges after a Tuesday evening stabbing at a group home in the Cobblestone Crossings area.
Aaron James Wesley Lake, 24, is to appear Monday, April 20, in Vigo Superior Court 3 on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and the Level 5 felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Sheriff John Plasse said Wednesday the case remains under investigation, but it is known that the victim was a staff member at the group home. That staff member was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery.
Lake is held in Vigo County Jail with bail set at $35,000, no 10 percent allowed.
