Police seize nearly two pounds of meth

A Farmersburg man faces felony drug charges after his arrest Monday in Sullivan County following a traffic stop that led to police seizing just short of two pounds of methamphetamine.
Terry Frakes, 70, was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Indiana State Police Trooper Justin Bell stopped a speeding pickup truck driven by Frakes about 8 p.m. Monday, according to an ISP news release.
Bell requested a police dog, and the Jasonville police canine team of Officer Andrew Dugay and canine Blitz responded. A search of the truck revealed contraband, ISP said, and Frakes then gave consent for a search of his home.
In Frakes' residence, police found two pounds, or 900 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Police said an average dose of methamphetamine ranges between a quarter-gram and one gram, meaning Frakes had enough methamphetamine to distribute 900 to 3,600 doses.
Anyone with information on illegal drugs is asked to call the ISP Putnamville Post at 765-763-5272.
