Police are searching for a man wanted in a Wednesday morning death investigation south of Terre Haute.
Sheriff John Plasse said police are looking for Michael Wilson, 40, in connection with a death investigation on Carlisle Street.
Plasse said the victim is a 72-year-old woman. Police were not notified of the death until late this morning, he said.
Anyone with information about Wilson's location is asked to call the sheriff's department at 812-462-3226.
Wilson has a prior arrest in connection with a 2012 incident at the same location, where his parents resided.
Police were called to the house in January 2012 when a neighbor reported a possible domestic disturbance at the house. Responding officers arrived and found the house on fire and a man refusing to come out.
Emergency responders made entry and took the man into custody. They also found the man's father unresponsive in the attached garage. An autopsy determined the father had died of natural causes.
Wilson was charged with arson and battery in connection with that incident.
Original Post 12:08 p.m. May 27, 2021
Due to police activity in the area, Dixie Bee Elementary School and Honey Creek Middle School are on lockout.
School resumes as normal inside.
No outside activity or visitors are being allowed at this time.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.