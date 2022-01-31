Police are seeking witnesses to a Sunday afternoon shooting near Montezuma.
Parke County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Cory Hutchins is investigating the incident in which the victim reported he tried to purchase two firearms on Sunday.
During the sale, a confrontation occurred and the victim was shot in his lower leg. The victim took himself to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening wound.
Deputies want to speak to anyone who witnessed two men shooting firearms between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday on or near a road in the Montezuma area.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Hutchins at 765-569-5413.
