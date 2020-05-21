Police seek teen in aggravated battery case

Terre Haute police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force are seeking the whereabouts of 18-year-old Kacee Peters in connection with an aggravated battery case.
Anyone one with information is asked to call or text the task force at 812-230-0295.
Peters should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
His description is a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall weighing 135 pounds. Police said Peters now has longer hair than in this photograph.
