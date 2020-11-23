Police are searching for suspects in a Sunday morning armed robbery at the Maui Stop and Shop gas station at Seventh and Springhill.
About 6 a.m., a man and woman entered the store wearing dark clothing with most of their faces covered, Sheriff John Plasse said. One suspect pointed a firearm at the clerk. The suspects took cash and other items.
The suspect vehicle appears to be a black 2020 Nissan Sentra SR, Plasse said. The last two characters on the vehicle’s temporary tag appear to be “1B”.
Anyone with information about the suspects can call 812-462-3226 and ask for Detective Fischer.
