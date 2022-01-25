Police seek suspect in Monday night stabbing

Police are seeking a suspect in a Monday evening stabbing, and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
About 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of South 20th Street where they found a man who had been stabbed. The man had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives searched several located for suspect Bryce Hetterscheidt but did not locate him.
About 11 a.m. today (Tuesday), police released information asking the public to call Detective David Thompson at 812-244-2246 with information on the suspect’s location.
