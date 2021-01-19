Police seek suspect in Big Red Liquors robbery

A Monday evening robbery in West Terre Haute is under investigation.
West Terre Haute Police said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from Big Red Liquors on National Avenue about 6:30 p.m.
Store video captured images of the suspect, who is described by police as a white male wearing a blue sweatshirt and great sweatpants, white shoes and a ball cap.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call WTHPD at 812-533-2114 or Vigo County Central Dispatch at 812-232-3801.
