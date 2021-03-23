Police seek public's help to ID truck in fatal hit-and-run

Vermillion County investigators have checked out all the leads they have in the February hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on U.S. 36 near Dana and are seeking the public's help to identify a vehicle.

Edward A. Silotto, 51, of Montezuma, was hit on U.S. Highway 36 while walking east from Indiana 71 south of Dana on Feb. 23. He was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Champaign Illinois, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Sheriff Mike Phelps said police need help from the public in attempting to identify the vehicle.

He said the vehicle appears to be a dark colored (possibly blue_ Ford, extended cab, one-ton truck with dual rear wheels and with a red snowplow that says "THEBOSS" on the front. It also appears the truck might have construction materials in the bed.

This truck is on several videos driving eastbound on U.S. 36 from the Illinois state line.

Police said videos showed Silotto walk east from the gas station at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Indiana 71. About a minute later, the truck came back from the east on U.S. 36 and turned north on Indiana 71.

On the north end of Dana, the truck turned east on Count Road 500 South (also called Ocean-to-Ocean Road) which again connects to U.S. 36. Minutes later, the same truck is passing through Montezuma eastbound and into Rockville, where it then turns south on U.S. 41.

Anonymous tips can be made to https://local.nixle.com/tip/vermillion-county-in/.

People can also call the sheriff's office at 765-492-3737 or 765-492-3838 or 765-832-7785 or email the sheriff's office at sheriff@vcsheriff.com.