Authorities are looking for information on the murders of the I-70 Serial Killer, roughly a half-dozen Midwestern killings that took place from April and May of 1992.
To that end, police from several jurisdictions, including Terre Haute and Indianapolis, met this week in St. Charles Missouri to collectively review investigations in each city into the crimes. Also meeting with the detectives were agents of the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
"All police departments and federal agencies are committed to using every resource available to bring justice to the family and friends of Robin Fuldauer, Patricia, Smith, Patricia Magers, Michael McCown, Nancy Kitzmiller, and Sarah Blessing," Terre Haute city police wrote on their Facebook page.
Police in Missouri in October released a new, age-progressed sketch of the man who went on a killing spree across the Midwest almost three decades ago and is believed to be the suspect in two Terre Haute homicides — the killings of Michael “Mick” McCown in April 1992 and the fatal shooting of Billy Brossman on Nov. 30, 2001.
This week, investigators discussed each killing, reviewing evidence and how advances in forensic technology might help solve the cases. Those officers said the public can still help solve the case and asked for any information the public might have.
"These investigators are aware individuals in these communities possess information which has yet to be shared," Terre Haute police wrote. "If you have information regarding any of these cases, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, please share it with us. You may remain anonymous.
"We recognize relationships and perspectives change over time. It is not too late to come forward. You can call 1-800-800-3510 or go to www.stcharlescitymo.gov and click on Crime Maps where there is a link to the I-70 Serial Killer.
"You can provide information on any of these investigations at the listed number and website."
The suspect is thought to have shot and killed at least six people in five cities across the Midwest and perhaps another in Texas, mostly women working in shops near Interstate 70 or Interstate 35.
He is thought at the time of the slayings to have been a white man from 22 to 40 years old, about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 140 to 160 pounds. He had sandy blond hair with a red tint.
He was believe to have been in possession of an unusual firearm, possibly an Erma Werke ET22 — a long-barreled .22-caliber takeoff on the 9mm Luger design. And while they believe that German-made pistol is the weapon most likely used, police said they also cannot rule out the Intratec Tec22 — which also was marketed as the Scorpion and the Sport-22.
Terre Haute killings
Mick McCown was stocking shelves at his mother’s store, Sylvia’s Ceramic Shop, when the suspected killer entered the store and shot him in April 1992.
In most of the cases, the suspect targeted women working by themselves at businesses without much money on hand. Police believe the killer mistook McCown, who had long hair and his back turned to the killer, for a woman.
The same man is thought have shot Billy Brossman at the 7th & 70 Liquor Store on Prairieton Road almost 10 years later, on Nov. 30, 2001.
Retired Terre Haute Police Capt. Ed Tomkins, who worked on the cases, said the suspect is believed to have lived and worked in the Terre Haute area for a brief time prior to the Brossman shooting.
