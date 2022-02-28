A year after a Montezuma man died in a hit-and-run incident, Vermillion County authorities are seeking tips that could lead to a break in the investigation.
Edward A. Silotto, 51, was walking east on U.S. 36 from Indiana 71 south of Dana on Feb. 23, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle. Silotto was airlifted from the scene to Carle Hospital in Champaign, Illinois, where he was pronounced dead.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said police have followed up on all leads received so far and are asking for help in identifying a vehicle connected to the incident.
“We believe the truck to be a dark-colored, possibly blue Ford extended cab, one-ton with dual rear wheels and with a red snowplow that says 'THEBOSS' on the front,” Phelps said in a news release. “The truck also appears to have possible construction materials in the bed."
Phelps has released photos and video of the vehicle.
The truck appears on several videos; it is seen driving east on U.S. 36 from the Illinois State line soon after video shows Silotto walking east from a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Indiana 71.
About one minute later, the same truck returns west and turns north onto Indiana 71.
On the north end of Dana, the truck turns east on County Road 500 South, also called Ocean-to-Ocean Road, which connects to U.S. 36.
A few minutes later, the same truck is seen eastbound in Montezuma heading to Rockville. The truck turns south on U.S. 41 on Rockville.
Anonymous tips may be submitted at https://local.nixle.com/tip/vermillion-county-in/
