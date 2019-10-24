Police seek help locating missing man

The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing person.
Danny R. Carpenter, 62, of Solsberry, has been missing since Oct. 13. He is a white male, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and may have a full gray beard.
Carpenter is in poor health and has difficulty breathing and some mental confusion, the sheriff's department said.
He might be driving a white 2012 Ford F250 pickup truck, license plate number TK281NPC.
Anyone with information may call local police or the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411.
