The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Brenna Smith, 15, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. May 28.
She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown hair on top and blonde hair on the sides. She was last seen wearing black pants and white Crocs. She has multiple facial piercing, including a nose ring.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 812-384-4411.
