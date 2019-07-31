Police seek help identifying decomposed body

Casey police continue to seek the identity of a woman whose decomposed body was found off Interstate 70 at Casey almost six years ago.
“We just posted it to keep the interest out there,” Casey Police Chief Mark Jenkins said Wednesday of the information and photos of facial reconstruction done by the Illinois State Police. “Maybe someone remembers something.”
The woman's body was found Oct. 18, 2013, along the westbound entrance ramp to Interstate 70 off Illinois 49. The body was found by a highway mowing crew.
Investigation revealed the woman is between 20 and 40 years of age. She is a white female who was 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed around 140 pounds. She had shoulder length dark brown to black hair. Her manner of death was ruled homicide.
“She had been there for quite some time,” Jenkins said.
The entrance ramp handles thousands of vehicles daily, and the woman could have come from anywhere in the country.
“On any given night, there's a dozen or more trucks parked out there on the entrance ramp,” Jenkins said of truckers who pull over to rest.
Interstates are notorious for body dumps, he said, and have been documented as routes commonly used by serial killers.
Illinois State Police Zone 7 investigators in Effingham have handled the investigation. They collected a fingerprint, a DNA sample, dental sample and had the facial reconstruction done.
Jenkins said the case was last posted online by Casey Police about three years ago in attempts to generate more tips about a possible identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 217-347-2711.
