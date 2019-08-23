Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

Police continue to search for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan, taking an undisclosed amount of money.
About 10:50 a.m. Friday, the man handed a bank teller a note demanding cash, Indiana State Police said. The teller complied with the demand. No weapons were displayed, police said.
The suspect left the building on foot, walking north away from the bank, which is at West Washington and Section streets about a block west of the Sullivan County Courthouse.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Indiana State Police said suspect is a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with some facial hair and a large mark on the right side of his neck.
The suspect was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with “BE FREE” on the front, a tan ball cap, dark-rimmed sunglasses, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information who saw the suspect in the Sullivan area earlier in the day is asked to call Master Trooper Detective Jason Schofstall or Senior Trooper BJ Patterson at the Putnamville State Police Post, 800-742-0717. Information can remain anonymous.
Assisting ISP were Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan City Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers.
