Police say Vermillion man pointed gun at student, school bus

A Cayuga man who allegedly pointed a gun at a North Vermillion High School student and a school bus faces multiple criminal charges.
Nicholas Lamb, 23, was arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of pointing a weapon, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Cayuga Town Marshal Vincent Short said school officials told police Lamb was at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets in Cayuga when he pointed the gun at the student and bus.
Police learned Lamb was on parole from prison, so two agents from the parole division of the Indiana Department of Correction were dispatched to assist the investigation.
Lamb was located at his home on Second Street.
Short said lamb admitted to pointing a BB gun at the student and bus.
During a search of his residence, officers found paraphernalia and an illegal substance.
Lamb was booked into the Vermillion County Jail with no bond set, and a prison hold.
