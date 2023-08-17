An investigation into alleged drug activity led to an arrest and the seizure of more than 60 grams of methamphetamine and several firearms, police said Thursday.
Detectives with the Vigo County Drug Task Force were working a drug investigation on Aug. 11 that led to a residence near South 19th Street and Poplar Street, police said.
Arrested was Thomas Jamerson, 39, of Terre Haute, on charges including meth possession, meth dealing and unlawful firearm possession by a serious violent felon.
Jamerson was on parole for a 2018 meth dealing case, according to Terre Haute police.
Online jail records indicate he is set for an Aug. 29 appearance in Vigo Circuit Court. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only, 10% does not apply.
