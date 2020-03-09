Police say road rage incident ends in arrest

Cody Archer

A Crawfordsville man faces charges following a road rage incident reported Sunday in Parke County.

Cody L. Archer 29, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, intimidation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Parke County sheriff's deputies responded to westbound U.S. 36 after a 911 caller said a motorist called 911 and reported another person was chasing their car.

The caller said the subject had just rear-ended the caller's vehicle. A deputy approaching the area also saw Archer's vehicle again rear-end the caller's vehicle. 

Archer was booked into the Parke County Jail.

 

