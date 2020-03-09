Police say road rage incident ends in arrest

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy at times with a steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with a steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.