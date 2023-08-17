An attempted traffic stop of a moped Wednesday led to an arrest, according to Terre Haute police.
Just before 2 a.m., THPD officers attempted a stop of a moped near North 14th Street and Liberty Avenue. They said the moped was operating on the wrong side of the road and disregarded a stop sign.
The driver fled into an alley and then wrecked in the alley, police said. He then complied with police orders.
Robert Harris, 42, of Terre Haute was placed under arrest on initial charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.