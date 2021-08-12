Police say man hit motorcyclist with log chain

A Jan. 17 trial date has been set for a Prairieton man arrested after he allegedly threw a log chain at and hit a motorcyclist on Indiana 63.
Chad R. Hall, 45, told Vigo County sheriff's deputies the motorcyclist had come to his home and the two men had argued about a woman.
Witnesses said the motorcyclist left Hall's property but began riding repeatedly past Hall's home. A witness said Hall walked into the middle of the road as if to provoke the motorcyclist, then threw a log chain at the man as he rode past.
The motorcyclist, identified by police as Michael Deeter, sustained an injury with severe bleeding. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
Police soon located Hall, who had ridden away from the area on a bicycle. He was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, both Level 5 felonies, as well as criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
Hall was released from the Vigo County Jail on his own recognizance, and was ordered to return to court Nov. 22 for a hearing.
