Police say 'Crime Pays' guy back in jail

Terre Haute police say Donald P. Murray is back in jail.
Murray, 38, of Terre Haute, got national attention late last last year for his booking photo -- he has 'Crime Pays' tattooed across his forehead -- which was taken after his arrest in connection with a police chase.
This time, Murray was arrested Monday morning after a short police pursuit, according to THPD. He was booked on charges of resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement (misdemeanor), reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft.
He is held without bond pending a Wednesday appearance in Vigo County Superior Court 3
Previously, Murray was arrested in early December 2019 after a chase a few days earlier. It began when an officer tried to stop him for driving without headlights. Police said he fled from officers, crashed the SUV he was driving and ran away.
Police learned of his identity and located him after the chase was broadcast on the “Live PD” television program. In that case, he was booked on Level 6 felony charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
