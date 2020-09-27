Police are warning business owners not to keep cash on site overnight due to a rash of break-ins around the city in recent weeks.
The suspects have taken only cash and cash registers so far, said city police detective Rick Decker, but the losses and property damage is taking a heavy toll on the business owners.
”The suspects are breaking windows or doors to gain entry, prying open registers to take cash, or taking the whole register,” Decker said. “In this time of COVID-19, everyone is struggling, but these businesses are trying to recover from the financial loss due to the pandemic, and these break-ins hurt them even more.”
That is certainly the case for the Delish Cafe at 25th Street and Maple Avenue.
”It really put a damper on us,” said manager Karla Collester. “The stolen register is not even paid for, and replacing the broken glass was expensive, too.”
Collester said she arrived at the restaurant early on a recent Thursday morning to find a window shattered.
”All they took was the register,” she said. “All we are trying to do is give our employees and the public a good place to work and eat a meal.”
Decker said he has investigated seven similar break-ins in recent weeks, and another detective has investigated others.
Lt. Derek Fell of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said some county businesses have also experienced burglaries in recent weeks.
Some businesses have reported stolen cash, others have reported a break-in but nothing missing, Fell said.
Decker recommends business owners remove all cash from their businesses at closing time if possible, and install an alarm system with video.
”Certainly, do not leave cash in registers,” he said. “And, the one thing burglars hate most is light and noise.
“If your alarm goes off one time and stops a burglary, you just paid for your security system.”
He also asks for community support from people who see suspicious activity around businesses at night. Calling police to report a time and description of suspects is helpful, he said.
Tips can be reported to city police at 812-238-1661, or by calling 911 for burglaries in progress.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
