Linton police have released the identity of a homicide victim whose body was found on the porch of a vacant residence Wednesday.
The man was identified as John P. Chapman, 46 of Linton. An autopsy conducted on Thursday confirmed the manner of death was homicide, police said.
With the help of Indiana State Police crime scene investigators and the Greene County Coroner's Office, substantial physical evidence was documented and recovered, according to a Linton Police Department news release. Also assisting is the Jasonville Police Department.
Anyone with information related to this case may call Linton PD at 812-847-4411 or report anonymous tips to Greene County Crime Stoppers at 812-847-5643.
