Police release new sketch of 'I-70 Serial Killer'

Police in Missouri have released a new age-progressed sketch of the man who went on a killing spree across the Midwest almost three decades ago and is believed to be the suspect in two Terre Haute homicides.

St. Joseph Police released the new sketches of the so-called I-70 Serial Killer on Wednesday.

One Terre Haute victim is believed to be 40-year-old Michael “Mick” McCown, 40.

McCown was stocking shelves at his mother’s store, Sylvia’s Ceramic Shop, when the suspected killer entered the store and shot McCown in April 1992.

The same suspect is also believed to have shot Billy Brossman, a clerk at the 7th & 70 Liquor Store on Prairieton Road almost 10 years later on Nov. 30, 2001.

Retired Terre Haute Police Department Capt. Ed Tompkins said Wednesday he has revisited the Brossman and McCown homicide case over the years, and he has met with police in Missouri who agree their suspected shooter in all of the cases is the same man.

A 30-day shooting spree in Indiana, Kansas and Missouri in April and May 1992 was connected by ballistics to the Interstate 70 corridor, police believe.

Another homicide in Texas has also been connected to the suspect, Lt. Tom Wilkison of the St. Charles Police said Wednesday.

The release of the age-progressed photo is an attempt to generate new leads in the case, Wilkison said.

Tomkins said the suspect is believed to have lived and worked in the Terre Haute area for a brief time prior to the Brossman shooting.

Wilkison said a multijurisdictional meeting is planned in November for agencies with connections to the case to get together to review facts of their homicides.

Investigators developed a sketch of the suspect several years ago. He is described as a white male who was 22 to 40 years old at the time, 5’7” to 5’9″ tall, weighing 140 to 160 pounds. He had sandy blond hair with a red tint.

Almost 10 years later, Brossman’s killer was described as a white man about 5-feet-8 to 6-feet tall, medium build with thinning hair.

Authorities said based on ballistics and witness accounts, an Erma Werke ET22 was the most probable weapon used, but the Intratec Tec 22 — also called the Scorpion or Sport-22 — could not be eliminated as a potential murder weapon.

In most of the cases, the suspect targeted women working by themselves at businesses without much money on hand.

Police believe the killer mistook McCown, who had long hair and his back turned to the killer, for a woman.

A $25,000 reward is offered in the case. Anyone with information should call 800-800-3510.

