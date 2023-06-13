The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash involving an off-road vehicle and a motorcycle about 1:50 a.m. Saturday near Sullivan County Road 300 North and Mary Sherman Drive in Sullivan
Killed was Larry Gene Miller, age 56, of Sullivan, who was driving the motorcycle, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
The driver of the Polaris off-road vehicle — Emmitt Forbes, 22, of Sullivan — was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, Level 4 felony; reckless homicide, Level 5 felony;reckless driving causing death, Level 5 felony;operating while intoxicated, Class A misdemeanor; and driving left of center, Class A infraction
Deputies learned the off-road vehicle being operated by Forbes drove left of center into the oncoming lane of traffic. Forbes vehicle struck head-on a motorcycle being operated Miller.
Miller was transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital and then flown by Helicopter to IU Methodist in Indianapolis, where he was pronounced dead.
Forbes was given a chemical test which revealed his blood alcohol level to be 0.22%, police said.
