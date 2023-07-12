The body of the man recovered from Rockville Lake in Parke County on Sunday has been identified as that of Lorvie Ngievangila Nzuzi, 31, of Lebanon, Indiana, conservation police said Wednesday.
About 4:24 p.m. Sunday, Parke County 911 received a call that an adult male was missing in the water.
Witnesses on the scene were able to assist in narrowing the search to an area just past a roped off swimming area near a concrete dock.
Indiana Conservation Officer divers were able to recover the victim at 5:02 p.m. in 14 feet of water.
Lifesaving efforts were taken, and the man was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.
