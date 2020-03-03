A Terre Haute man faces multiple criminal charges following a police pursuit Monday afternoon.
Nathaniel Wells, 35, sustained injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was captured by a police canine.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Jerrad Pirtle attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Mercedes Benz in the area of 13th and Poplar streets about 3:31 p.m. Monday.
Pirtle recognized the driver as Wells, who was wanted on a warrant. The car was also displaying false and fictitious license plates.
The vehicle fled for several miles traveling in the county and the city, with other deputy units and city police assisting. A deputy deployed “stop sticks” at 25th Street and Margaret Avenue, where the suspect vehicle ran over them and became disabled, stopping in the area of 27th and Washington streets.
Wells attempted to flee on foot before being captured by the dog.
Wells faces charges including vehicle theft, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
