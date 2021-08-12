Police providing extra patrols for school officials

County and city law enforcement are providing extra patrols for some Vigo County School Corp. officials in the wake of Monday's school board decision to mandate masking.
John Plasse, Vigo County sheriff, confirmed that the sheriff's office and city police are providing extra patrols for board members and the superintendent. No direct threats have been made, he said.
"There have been some extra patrols — not because of really any threats, just because of people being passionate about wearing masks or not wearing masks," Plasse said. Not everybody agrees with the school board's decision to mandate masking.
"We're just being pro-active as a precaution, providing extra patrols — as well as city police — for some of the school board members," he said. "There have not been any specific threats."
The extra patrols are prompted in part by some social media postings, he said. "Sometimes people get carried away, as we've seen in the past on social media. We're just trying to be pro-active to prevent something."
The sheriff urged people to be respectful of others views. "I'm all for people expressing their beliefs and having their own opinions, but they also need to respect other people's opinions and beliefs," Plasse said. "I think we'll all be getting along better if we do that."
Shawn Keen, Terre Haute police chief, said that "a request for extra patrol was received from the safety and security division of the school corporation. At no time then or since, has there been any allegation reported to us that anyone made a direct threat or broke any laws. As such, we must respect the rights of all citizens to express themselves when such expression is in a peaceful and lawful manner."
Keen also said that as a matter of long-standing practice, THPD has provided extra patrols to any citizen or business that make the request. "These requests can be for reports of suspicious activity, thefts in an area, disputes between neighbors, or even speeders. It is simply a service we provide to all citizens who have concerns with activity in their neighborhoods," he stated.
By a 4-3 vote Monday night, the Vigo County School Board approved a revised school re-opening plan that requires indoor masking for grades PreK-6, and it also requires some indoor masking in grades 7-12, but with greater flexibility.
Monday’s meeting included a lengthy public comment period in which more than 24 people spoke, many who were opposed to masking requirements and who believe parents should decide whether their students mask.
The board will revisit the policy every two weeks.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
