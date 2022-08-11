A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in downtown Terre Haute.
Terre Haute police report that at approximately 5:50 a.m. a male victim was shot near Ninth and Poplar streets.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where his status is unknown. Police are not release more details because they say this is an ongoing investigation. A suspect in the shooting had fled when police arrived at the incident site.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call Terre Haute Police Detective David Thompson at 812-244-2246.
